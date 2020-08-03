NEET SS 2020: Application process has begun, check exam pattern how to apply

NEET SS 2020: Apply at nbe.edu.in (Representational image) NEET SS 2020: Apply at nbe.edu.in (Representational image)

NEET SS 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is inviting applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) super specialty or NEET SS 2020. The online application process began on August 3 and will remain open till August 23, 11:55 pm. Interested and eligible can apply at nbe.edu.in. The exam will be held on September 15 and the result is expected to be held on September 25.

Candidates will be given a window to edit their application forms from August 24 to 25. On September 2 and 3, applicants will be able to edit their images and the admit card will be out on September 7. A demo test will also be available at the official website on September 1. The exam will be held in a computer-based test format. Those who clear the exam will also have to clear other criteria including admission criteria and eligibility, medical fitness etc set by the respective medical institutes.

NEET SS 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET SS 2020

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Fill form, make payment

NEET SS 2020: Fee

Exam fee of Rs 3,750 will be applicable and an additional GST of Rs 657 will be levied. Candidates will have to pay a total fee of Rs 4425.

NEET SS 2020: Exam pattern

A candidate can choose a maximum of two super specialty courses for which his/her broad specialty qualification is eligible. The exam will consist of 40 per cent questions from all eligible specialty courses and 60 per cent of questions will be from super specialty courses. The total number of questions in each question paper shall be 100 which shall be divided into two parts. All the questions shall be at PG Exit level.

Each super specialty course will be a different exam in MCQ format. A correct answer will be of four marks and one mark will be deducted for the wrong answer.

