Supreme Court strikes down Kerala Medical ordinance on regularising admissions

The government introduced the ordinance to give special admission facilities in two private colleges, Kannur Medical College, and Karuna Medical College The government introduced the ordinance to give special admission facilities in two private colleges, Kannur Medical College, and Karuna Medical College

The Supreme Court on Wednesday scrapped the Kerala Professional Colleges (Regularization of Admission in Medical Colleges) Ordinance 2017 which was earlier introduced by Kerala government to regularise the admission process to private medical colleges in the state. Citing the order, the bench led by Justice Arun Mishra accused the government of trying to bull-doze the court.

“In our prima facie view, the ordinance in question blatantly seeks to nullify the binding effect of the order passed by this court. Prima facie it was not open to declare this court’s order as void or ineffective as was sought to be done by way of ordinance,” the Supreme Court mentioned in an earlier order, as reported by The Hindu.

“We, therefore, stay the operation of the ordinance and make it clear that no student shall be permitted to reap any benefit of any action taken and they shall not be permitted to attend the college or the classes or continue in medical colleges in any manner pursuant to ordinance,” the apex court had ordered.

The government introduced the ordinance to give special admission facilities to two private colleges — Kannur Medical College and Karuna Medical College. However, the admission process in these colleges during 2016-17 was cancelled by the Supreme Court and the court also rejected the college’s plea that it would cause hardship to students.

