NEET round two counselling result declared: How to check, documents needed to book a seat

NEET round two counselling result: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has declared the result for the second round of counselling for admission to MBBS or BDS courses. Students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 can check their result at mcc.nic.in. Earlier, the MCC had released the list of the vacant seats left after the round one of counselling.

Advertising

The selected students will have to appear for the admission process at the allotted institute. The admission process includes document verification and fee submission. The admission process will continue from July 18 to July 25 after which, if a seat is not claimed, it will be moved for the next round.

NEET round two counselling result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘provisional result round 2’ link in the left panel

Step 3: A PDF will open in the new page

Step 4: Check the list

Read| Could not clear NEET? Here are alternative courses you can apply at

Advertising

NEET round two counselling result: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality Certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

– Permanent/provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment

The choice filling process for the last round or the mop-up round for admission to central and deemed institutes will begin from August 13 and conclude on August 15, 2019. The result for the same is expected to be released ion August 18.