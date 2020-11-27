NEET round 2 counselling result postponed

NEET round 2 counselling result delayed. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representational)

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has postponed the result of second counselling round for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS or BDS. The result which was expected to release today will now be released on November 28 at the official mcc.nic.in. The reporting time and allotment letter dates will also be postponed subsequently.

This year, MCC had announced just two rounds of counselling. Those who did not get a seat in these two rounds will also get a chance to secure a seat under all India rank in the mop-up round. The mop-up round registration is scheduled to begin from December 10 and result for the same will be released on December 17.

Apart from the central rank list, every state will also have its own counselling for state-level colleges and their respective admissions.

“After the second round of counselling for All India Quota seats, the students who take admission in all India quota seats should not be allowed or permitted to vacate the seats. This would ensure that very few seats are reverted to the state 1uota and also all India quota seats are filed by students from the all India merit list only. The students who take admission and secure admission in deemed universities pursuant to the second round of counselling conducted by the DGHS shall not be eligible to participate in any other counseling,” the official notice read.

