NEET round 2 counselling result declared, here’s what to do next

NEET round 2 counselling result 2020: The Medical counseling Committee (MCC) declared the result of round 2 of counselling for admission to medical and dental courses at the undergraduate level. Students who participated in the counselling round can check their result at the official website mcc.nic.in. The result was earlier scheduled to be released a day prior but was then delayed.

This is a provisional result and the final result will be displayed on November 30. Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the mccresultquery@gmail.com till pm of November 29. After resolving discrepancies, an allotment letter will be released.

NEET round 2 counselling result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ’round 2 MBBS result link’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check

After the allotment list is released, candidates will have to report to their respective allotted campus and get their document verification done. Students will also have to pay fee and reserve their seats. As per the schedule released earlier, the reporting against the second list will be open till December 8.

This year, only two rounds of counselling were notified under All India Quota (AIQ). A total of 15 per cent seats are reserved under AIQ. If seats are left vacant under this quota, a mop-up round will also be held. The registration for the mop-up round will be held from December 11 to December 14 till 11:59 pm. The choice locking facility will also be available during the same time span. The result against it will be released on December 17. This is as per the schedule released by MCC, and is subjected to change. For rest of the 85 per cent seats, the states are holding their respective counsellings.

