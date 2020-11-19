NEET round 1 seat allotment result for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan today, here’s how to check

NEET round 1 seat allotment result will be released on November 19. Representational image/ file

NEET round 1 seat allotment result 2020: The round one seat allotment result of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan NEET counselling will be released on November 19. The candidates who took part in the counselling process can check result through the websites- dme.mponline.gov.in, hteapp.hte.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates can check the allotment result by using their roll numbers and date of birth.

Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification at the respective colleges. The following documents will be needed while reporting at the institute –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— Eight passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable.

NEET 2020: How to check allotment result

Step 1: Visit the respective websites

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Round 1 seat allotment result’

Step 3: A pdf file with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Through NEET 2020 rank and scores, candidates are allotted UG medical seats in courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS , BSMS, BUMS , BHMS.

Meanwhile, the second round of counselling for admission to medical colleges will begin at mcc.nic.in on November 20. Further, the seat surrender facility for surrender of round-1 seats has been reopened and the facility will be available till 5 pm of November 19.

