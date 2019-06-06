NEET results 2019: For No. 2, stand-up comedy was the de-stress mantra

NEET results 2019: For Bhavik Bansal, who stood second in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), watching stand-up comedy on YouTube was the perfect de-stress mantra after studying for long hours.

The results for the all-India level entrance test for admission to BDS and MBBS courses were declared Wednesday.

Bansal, who got 700 out of 720 marks, is also the Delhi topper. He said he expected to be in the top 10, but never thought he would come second.

“I was confident of being among the top 10 rank holders, but second rank is a surprise. I used to stay at home and prepare for the exam, and my parents motivated me all the time,” he said over phone from Mumbai. Bansal’s parents are Delhi government employees. His father is an accounts officer, while his mother is a physics teacher at a city government school.

Asked whether he abstained from social media to focus on studies, he said, “I do not like watching TV. However, I used to watch a lot of stand-up comedy videos on YouTube to de-stress. Online media allows you to watch content that you prefer and enjoy.” He is currently in Mumbai for the International Biology Olympiad.

A passout of Vivekanand School, Bansal secured 93 per cent in his Class XII board examination. “The syllabus for boards and NEET is similar. One has to study NCERT books thoroughly. They are like Bhagavad Gita,” the east Delhi boy said.

Asked about his future plans, he said, “It is too early to say anything. I just love Physics, Chemistry and Biology. After I study medicine for five years, I will be able to decide what specialisation I want to do.”

Bansal added that NEET was his “backup option” as he wants to get into the AIIMS. “My aim is to study at AIIMS. Their results are expected in the next few days,” he said.

Varanasi resident Akshat Kaushik, who secured the all-India third rank in NEET, is also waiting for the AIIMS result.

Akshat’s father Dr A K Singh is a surgeon while his mother Dr Kiran Kaushik is a gynecologist. He finished his schooling from Delhi Public School, Varanasi, and then joined a private coaching to prepare for the exam.

“After I matched my answers with the answer sheet later, I was expecting that I would be in the top ten. But being all-India third came as a pleasant surprise. Now I am waiting for the AIIMS results. My first preference is AIIMS Delhi. In NEET, I would prefer Maulana Azad Medical College,” said Akshat.

He said he would first complete MBBS and later decide on a suitable specialisation. Currently, he is interested in endocrinology, he said. For students preparing to take the exam, his suggestion was not to make a very big deal out of it and “stay cool and smart”. He said he used to study for about 5-6 hours a day for the last two years. —PTI inputs