NEET 2020 over, what’s next?

After a lot of delay and protest, NTA has finally conducted the biggest national level medical entrance exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. Now that the exam is over, all eyes are set on NEET 2020 result. NTA will declare the result at ntaneet.nic.in.

Before the result, NTA will release answer keys of NEET 2020 exam. The answer keys will be out for all the sets of the question papers that have been distributed at the exam. First, the provisional answers keys will be released at ntaneet.nic.in. The provisional keys will be open to challenge. Students can challenge the keys by paying the requisite amount per challenge.

If the challenges are accepted, then changes are made in the answer key. Thereafter, NTA will release the final keys. The result will be based on it and the calculation of NEET 2020 score is also done based on the final answer key.

Along with the answer keys, NTA also releases the OMR sheets of the candidates under their respective logins.

After the release of the answer keys, NTA announces the result. However, NTA has yet not announced the result declaration date. But, NEET result 2020 can be expected within a month, going by the trend of previous years. That means it can be expected by the third week of October 2020. Last year the result of NEET was declared exactly a month after the exam. The exam was held on May 5 and the result was declared on June 5.

However, candidates can also expect that NTA might try and declare the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test early this year. This is because the academic year is already running off the track and with much delay.

To qualify NEET UG 2020, candidates have to score a minimum percentile score in the exam. This minimum score or cut-off score is 50th percentile for general and general – EWS category candidates, 40th percentile for the SC / ST / OBC candidates, and 45th percentile for the PWD candidates.

NTA will also prepare the All India Rank list based on NEET 2020 marks. This merit list will be for admission in the 15 per cent all India quota counselling conducted by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Under the 15 per cent all India quota counselling, the seats of all central institutions including AIIMS, JIPMER, AFMC, ESI, Delhi University (DU), BHU, AMU, and Deemed Universities are included.

When the 15 per cent all India quota counselling will commence candidates will have to apply for it using their NEET 2020 exam details.

For the rest of the seats, the AIR and result of NEET 2020 will be shared with DGHS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India and Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India. These departments will share the same with the admitting authorities. Further, these authorities will be responsible for drawing a merit list of the candidates based on All India Rank (AIR) in the respective categories, as per the state rules for admissions.

For admission to the rest of the seats, candidates have to fill in individual application forms of the counselling authority/institutes.

A total of 15,97,433 candidates had registered for NEET 2020. The exam was held in offline mode across 3843 exam cities.

