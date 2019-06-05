NEET Result 2019 declared, Nalin Khandelwal is all India rank 1 with 701 marks

NEET Result 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today – June 6, 2019. Rajasthan’s Nalin Khandelwal has obtained the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET UG 2019 with 99.9999291 percentile and 701 marks. Among females, Madhuri Reddy from Telangana with 695 marks and all India Rank 7 has topped.

Among states the highest performer is Rajasthan. A total of 7,97,042 students qualified for the exam. To qualify, 50th percentile is the qualifying marks for unreserved category. For the reserved category, the same is 40th percentile. From the unreserved category, a total of 704335 candidates cleared the exam.

Over 1 lakh candidates gave the NEET 2019 a miss. A total of 15,19,375 candidates registered for the exam of which 14,10,755 students appeared in the exam. Of the 14.10 lakh candidates, 7.97 lakh could clear the medical-dental entrance exam.

This is the first time that the NTA has conducted the NEET exam. Students can view their scores at the official ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates can also tally their result with the NEET final answer key 2019 which was also released today, just a few hours ahead of the result at ntaneet.nic.in.

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET examination that was conducted on May 5, 2019 in 156 cities across the country. But for students from Odisha or those whose centres were in Odisha, the exam was postponed to May 20 due to cyclone Fani. Many Karnataka students who missed the NEET exam due to a train delay were given a chance to re-appear for the exam on May 20.

Students who gave the NEET exam found the paper to be of a moderate difficulty level, with Physics being the toughest. For detailed paper analysis of NEET 2019, read here.

According to experts, this time the cut-off is likely to go higher than last year’s cut-off. Academic head, Gradeup, Navin C Joshi said that the cut-off for the general category may range between 125 to 135 score. “The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135 marks. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520 marks,” said Joshi.

VP, educational content, Toppr.com, Rajshekhar Ratrey said that the cut-off for NEET 2019 should range between 130 to 140. “Overall NEET 2019 was of moderate difficulty level with Physics being the most difficult of the three subjects while Biology was the easiest but lengthy. The expected cut off for today’s exam is 130- 140,” said Rajshekhar Ratrey.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.