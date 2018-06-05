NEET Result 2018: Bathinda boy bags 9th rank in India

Madhavan Gupta, Punjab Topper NEET 2018 Madhavan Gupta, Punjab Topper NEET 2018

Madhavan Gupta, a Bathinda resident, not only cracked NEET in his first attempt but also bagged 9th rank across the country. Madhvan scored 680 out of 720. With All India Rank 9, he is the Punjab topper. Last year, Muktsar resident Navdeep Singh had scored number one all India rank in NEET, while Bathinda’s Nikita Goyal was at number eight position.

Madhvan said, “I also took coaching from the same institutes from where Nikita had taken her classes and hence it is double delight for our teachers….I studied for almost six hours at the coaching centres daily and devoted around five hours for self-study at home. I was very organised in studying and always stuck to my deadlines.”

Madhvan, who scored 93.4 per cent in Class 12, added that he is waiting for the result of AIIMS and if he cracks that test, his first preference would be to join AIIMS. If not, he will join Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi. He said,”Though I am topper in my state, I will prefer to take admission in MAMC as opportunities in metro cities are more and you get more exposure.”

Madhvan’s father Pardeep Gupta, who is a rice trader, said: “He will be the first doctor in our entire family. I am proud of his performance.” Madhvan’s mother is a school teacher in Bathinda.

