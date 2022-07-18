NEET records 95% attendance, highest number of applicants ever

The arrangements made by the NTA included one central control room, live CCTV surveillance and jammers. (Express Photo)

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses, which recorded the highest number of application ever this year, registered 95 per cent attendance on Sunday.

A total of 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, which is the country’s biggest common entrance held by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to an official statement issued by the NTA, the test was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. NEET (UG) 2021, for which 16.14 lakh candidates had registered, was held in 202 cities including Dubai and Kuwait.

“The number of candidates within India were maximum in Jaipur (52,351) and minimum in West Sikkim (105). Similarly, the number of candidates outside India were maximum in Dubai (646) and minimum in Thailand (6),” the statement said.

The arrangements made by the NTA included one central control room, live CCTV surveillance and jammers.