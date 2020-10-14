NEET re-exam analysis 2020: Chemistry, Biology easier than September exam, Physics tougher

NEET was held again for candidates who missed the first attempt

NEET re-exam analysis 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a special exam for the medical aspirants who missed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 in the first attempt. The result of both September 13 and October 14 exams will be announced together on October 16, as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

In the exam held Wednesday, the physics section was comparatively difficult. Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited said, “Physics section was not only more difficult than the sections in the exam today but in comparison to phase-I of NEET 2020, it was on a slightly higher difficulty level.”

Most students found chemistry to be easy to moderate while the biology section was found to be easy. In comparison to phase-I, both chemistry and biology were easier this time.

The paper was largely based on the NCERT syllabus. Even the theoretical questions were from the NCERT textbook including many solved examples, said Tiwari.

In the physics section, there were more numerical-based questions. Other questions too required tricky calculations and overall the exam was lengthy, he added.

While the chemistry section was straight forward, in the biology part, there were “slight deviations in options” and a few questions tougher than the NCERT syllabus, as per the expert. The Biology section consisted of 42 questions from Zoology and 48 questions from Botany.

To pass the exam, students need to have at least 50th percentile marks, however, the admission will be given on basis of merit. The merit list will be released along with the result at ntaneet.nic.in on Friday. The counselling sessions will be held by the Medical Council Committee (MCC). This year, the government has introduced quota for family members of those affected by terror attacks in both MBBS and BDS admissions.

