NEET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Live Updates: Hall tickets by next week at neet.nta.nic.in

Those students who have registered will be able to download NEET UG hall tickets from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the re-NEET UG exam likely next week. The NEET UG re-exam will be held on June 21 between 2 pm and 5: 15 pm. The admit cards will be available at the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, around 22,75,011 students have registered for the exam, while 22,05,035 students had appeared for the exam on May 3 across the country.

Story continues below this ad The admit cards consist of the following information: candidate’s name, application number, examination centre, timing of the exam. In case their is any mistakes in the admit card, students should contact the NTA authorities using their helpline at the earliest. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination can download their admit cards from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. To access it, visit the website and click on the ‘NEET UG 2026 admit card’ link. Enter your login credentials including application number, date of birth or password, and the security captcha, then click submit. The admit card will open in a new window. Download and save a copy for future reference. Live Updates Jun 13, 2026 12:50 PM IST NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: How to download When released, candidates can download the admit card by: (1) Visiting neet.nta.nic.in (2) Clicking on the admit card download link (3) Entering Application Number and Date of Birth, (4) Submitting details 5) Downloading and printing. Keep multiple printouts handy. Jun 13, 2026 12:40 PM IST NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Re exam on June 21 The NEET UG re-exam 2026 will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2026, in pen-and-paper OMR mode. The exam will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM — a window of 195 minutes, which is 15 minutes longer than the earlier format. Jun 13, 2026 12:30 PM IST NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: May 3 exam compromised The original NEET UG 2026 exam, held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The government subsequently announced a re-examination for all 22.79 lakh registered candidates. No fresh registration is required. The re-exam is free of charge. Jun 13, 2026 12:20 PM IST NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: No admit cards notification yet As of noon, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card has not been released. NTA has only confirmed it will be out by June 14. Jun 13, 2026 12:10 PM IST NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Hall tickets by next week The hall ticket for the June 21 re-examination is expected to be released by June 14, 2026. NTA has not yet announced the exact time of release. Keep following this live blog for the latest updates. Jun 13, 2026 12:04 PM IST NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Websites to check The admit cards will be available at the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in. Jun 13, 2026 12:04 PM IST NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: When are admit cards releasing? The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the admit cards for the re-NEET UG exam next week. Previously, the NEET UG 2026 exam was held on May 3 this year in offline mode. The exam will be held once again due to the leak of the question paper. The exam is being held once again with the previous exam getting fully cancelled and a CBI probe ordered. The exam was first conducted on May 3, and days after the exam, it was cancelled as the allegedly the paper got leak. The question paper consists of 180 questions. Physics and chemistry consist of 45 questions from each subject, while biology consists of 90 questions. The exam was held for 3 hours. Candidates with PwD will get an extra hour. The candidates can choose the question paper in either of the languages mentioned - English, Hindi or other regional languages, which include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi and Urdu respectively.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd