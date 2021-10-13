NEET Phase II correction window open till October 14, official answer key soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided the opportunity to the medical aspirants to modify particulars in the NEET application form. Candidates can avail of the facility of NEET phase 2 correction window to make changes in their phase 1 and 2 particulars.

Recommended: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Rank] Use – NEET 2021 College Predictor

NEET 2021 correction window: Details that can be edited

Only some fields can be edited from the phase 1 NEET 2021 registration part. Fields that can be edited are listed below:

— Gender

— Nationality

— Email address

— Category

— Sub-category

NEET 2021 application form correction window: Details that can be edited in Phase 2

Candidates can modify all the particulars in the phase 2 registration part. Details that can be modified are as follows:

— Personal details

— Educational qualification details

— Place of birth and nationality

— Income details of parents

— Uploading of documents

NEET correction window facility can be availed from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter the application number, password and security pin to login into their account and make the changes in the details entered by them.

NEET 2021 correction window: What’s next?

NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2021 official answer key after October 13. Through the NEET answer key, candidates will be able to check the correct answers for the questions asked in the NEET exam and also calculate their probable score.

The NEET 2021 response sheet of the candidates will also be released displaying the answers marked by them. Candidates Aspirants will be allowed to challenge the answer key and raise their objections. After considering the challenges raised by the candidates, NTA will release the final answer key. NEET 2021 result will be announced soon after the release of the final answer key.