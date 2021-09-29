NEET PG 2021 score out; rank and merit list to be announced soon

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the NEET-PG result 2021 on September 28. The NEET PG result was announced in the form of a pdf containing the list of qualified candidates with their scores and roll numbers. The roll numbers must be used to check the scores obtained in NEET PG 2021.

NEET PG merit list will be released soon separately on the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. This merit list will contain the All India ranks allotted to the students on the basis of their scores. This NEET PG 2021 merit list will be the basis for the seat allotment for the All India counselling to be held shortly after the release of the merit list.

It may be noted that the states will compile their own merit list for the respective state counselling to be held for the 50% state quota seats. The allotments under the state counselling will be based on the respective state NEET PG merit list.

What is the NEET PG 2021 qualifying cutoff and percentile?

Candidates who have scored the given scores will be eligible to apply for the MD/MS/PG Diploma courses. The details are

NEET PG Qualifying Scores and Criteria

Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut-off Score (out of 800) General Category (UR/EWS) 50th Percentile 302 SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 265 UR-PWD 45th Percentile 283

NEET PG 2021 All India Counselling:

Admission to around 12,690 Master of Surgery (MS), 24,306 Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 922 PG Diploma seats will be open through the NEET PG counselling. MCC will conduct the All India counseling for the following seats:

— 50% All India Quota seats of all states except J&K.

— 100% seats of central/deemed universities

— Central Institutes, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, ABVIMS & RML Hospital and ESIC Institute, PGIMSR, Basaidarapur(50% All India Quota seats and 50% seats of I.P University).

— 50% AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (wards of ESIC insured persons).

— All P.G seats of Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions(only Registration part).