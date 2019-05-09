NEET PG revised result 2019 declared following change in qualifying criteria

NEET PG revised result 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the revised result of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG 2019) on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- nbe.edu.in.

Earlier, the Health Ministry in consultation with the Board of Governors in the Medical Council of India (MCI), has decided to reduce the qualifying marks for medical examination NEET PG for 2019-20 by six percentile. Now the general category candidates with a minimum mark of 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with a minimum of 39 percentile and SC/ST and OBC category candidates with 34 percentile will become eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2019-20.

National Eligibility Entrance Test is held once a year to determine the eligibility of a candidate for postgraduate seats available in medical colleges. The exam at the undergraduate level is conducting by the National Testing Agency while at the postgraduate level, MCC conducts it.

With the new NEET 2019 qualifying cutoff coming into effect, the Ministry has asked all state/UTs to prepare revised merit lists based on revised qualifying marks.

On April 11, the MCC had released the seat allotment list of NEET PG 2019 round two. The allotted candidates can mail any query regarding the result to MCC on mccresultquery@gmail.com. Applicants have to provide an option whether they want to participate for the subsequent round of counselling.