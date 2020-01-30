NEET PG Result 2020 declared LIVE Updates: Check cut-offs, scores

NEET PG 2020 Result LIVE: The results of the NEET PG examination will be available at the website- nbe.edu.in NEET PG 2020 Result LIVE: The results of the NEET PG examination will be available at the website- nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of the National Board of Examination (NBE) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2020) have been released on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- nbe.edu.in. The candidates can log on to their official website to view their marks.

The merit position for all India 50 per cent quota seats will be declared separately. The candidates can check the results through the website- nbe.edu.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates above 50th percentile score are qualified for participating in the counselling session. The admissions would be done on the basis of the rank scored by the candidate. Also, 50 per cent of all postgraduate medical seats are reserved under All India Quota.