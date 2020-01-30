Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
NEET PG Result 2020 declared LIVE Updates: Check cut-offs, scores

NEET PG Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of NEET PG examination have been released. The candidates can check the results through the websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2020 6:43:34 pm
neet pg 2020, neet pg result 2020, neet pg results, neet pg 2020, neet pg 2020 scores, neet pg 2020, nbe neet pg merit list 2020 NEET PG 2020 Result LIVE: The results of the NEET PG examination will be available at the website- nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of the National Board of Examination (NBE) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2020) have been released on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- nbe.edu.in. The candidates can log on to their official website to view their marks.

The merit position for all India 50 per cent quota seats will be declared separately. The candidates can check the results through the website- nbe.edu.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates above 50th percentile score are qualified for participating in the counselling session. The admissions would be done on the basis of the rank scored by the candidate. Also, 50 per cent of all postgraduate medical seats are reserved under All India Quota.

NEET PG results 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Results shortly at these websites, check every updates

    18:43 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    NEET PG results 2020: How to check

    Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click NEET PG under result section

    Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

    Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

    Step 5: Result will appear

    Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

    18:37 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Important instruction for the qualified candidates

    The qualified candidates may please note that they have to further complete the formalities with the respective Counselling Authorities

    18:35 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Know about counselling process

    The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the National Board of Examination (NBE). The counselling would be conducted by the respective Counselling Authorities subject to prevailing rules and norms for admission in Medical Colleges/Dental Colleges under their ambit.  Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective Counselling Authorities and Institutions concerned for further details 

    18:28 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    NEET PG results 2020: Check cut-off

    The cut-off for the general/ EWS category candidates is 366, 342 for the Physically Handicapped (PH) category candidates, 319 for OBC/ SC/ ST candidates.

    18:17 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    Who are qualified for counelling session

    The candidates above 50th percentile score are qualified for participating in the counselling session. The admissions would be done on the basis of the rank scored by the candidate

    18:10 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    NEET PG results 2020 available at websites

    18:02 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    NEET PG results 2020: How to check

    The candidates can check the results through the website- nbe.edu.in. Click on the download result link. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

    18:00 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    NEET PG results 2020 declared

    The National Board of Examination (NBE) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2020). The candidates can check the results through the websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

    NEET PG results 2020 LIVE: The exam conducting body has made it clear that there is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totaling of the result/marks and no query in this regard will be entertained. The examination is held for the admission to postgraduate medical seats – MD and MS in medical colleges in India. NBE conducted the medical entrance exam on January 5 in across 165 cities on the computer-based platform.

    The counselling for admission to Diploma and MD and MS seats in all medical colleges in a state or Union Territory shall be conducted by them.

