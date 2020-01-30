NEET PG Result 2020 declared LIVE Updates: Check cut-offs, scores

NEET PG Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of the National Board of Examination (NBE) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2020) have been released on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- nbe.edu.in. The candidates can log on to their official website to view their marks.
The candidates above 50th percentile score are qualified for participating in the counselling session. The admissions would be done on the basis of the rank scored by the candidate. Also, 50 per cent of all postgraduate medical seats are reserved under All India Quota.
Highlights
The qualified candidates may please note that they have to further complete the formalities with the respective Counselling Authorities
The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the National Board of Examination (NBE). The counselling would be conducted by the respective Counselling Authorities subject to prevailing rules and norms for admission in Medical Colleges/Dental Colleges under their ambit. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective Counselling Authorities and Institutions concerned for further details
The cut-off for the general/ EWS category candidates is 366, 342 for the Physically Handicapped (PH) category candidates, 319 for OBC/ SC/ ST candidates.
The National Board of Examination (NBE) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2020). The candidates can check the results through the websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.