NEET PG result 2019 to be declared today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG result 2019: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is likely to announce the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) on its official website, natboard.edu.in today. Candidates can check their result, merit list and detailed marks for the NEET PG 2019 exam.

The exam was conducted on January 6, 2019 and according to the official notification, the result will be declared on January 31, 2019. 1,48,000 candidates appeared for the exam across 165 cities.

The examination is being conducted on the computer-based platform in one single session.

NEET PG result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click NEET PG under result section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to take print out of their result for future reference.

According to reports, many students who had selected Jammu as their exam centre were not able to appear for the exam due to bad weather.

The NBE had said that it would take up the matter with the health ministry and appeal for recording the exam for affected students, however, no updates on the matter were made later.