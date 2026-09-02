NEET PG: Plea challenges re-exam for 2,445 candidates affected by technical disruption

A plea challenging the NEET-PG 2026 re-examination for 2,445 candidates who were unable to complete the exam due to technical disruption was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by a lawyer that the proposed re-examination was in violation of an earlier order passed by the top court. The lawyer sought an urgent hearing of the matter.

The bench, however, said that matters relating to NEET were being heard by a designated bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha and asked the lawyer to mention the plea before that bench.