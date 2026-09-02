NEET PG: Plea challenges re-exam for 2,445 candidates affected by technical disruption

A plea challenging the NEET-PG 2026 re-examination for 2,445 candidates who were unable to complete the exam due to technical disruption was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by a lawyer that the proposed re-examination was in violation of an earlier order passed by the top court. The lawyer sought an urgent hearing of the matter.
The bench, however, said that matters relating to NEET were being heard by a designated bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha and asked the lawyer to mention the plea before that bench.
“All NEET matters are before the designated bench led by Justice Narasimha. Go and mention it before that bench. Several developments take place in these matters,” the bench said.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a re-examination early this week for candidates who could not complete the NEET-PG 2026 because of technical problems at two examination centres in Jaipur.
The NEET-PG 2026 exam was conducted on August 30 across the country. According to official figures, 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 2,63,535 successfully completed it. Around 2,445 candidates were unable to complete the examination because of a power-related disruption at two centres in Jaipur’s Sitapura area.