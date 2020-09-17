NEET-PG on January 10, check tentative schedule for other exams

NEET-PG exams are expected to be held on January 10. Representational image/ file

NEET PG 2021 exam date: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the tentative dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG, MDS, other examinations. According to NBE, the NEET-PG exams are expected to be held on January 10, MDS on December 16, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) on December 4, and DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021) on January 28.

The application process for the examinations will commence soon. “The Information Bulletins and the Application forms for above mentioned examinations shall be published on NBE website — nbe.edu.in in due course,” the official notification mentioned.

NEET PG 2021 exam pattern includes a total of 300 objective type questions for which each candidate will be allotted three hours and 30 minutes. The exam is held for admission to Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (DM) courses offered in government, private, deemed and central universities.

NEET-PG 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘application process link’

Step 3: Upload education, birth certificates

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Around 1.48 lakh candidates participated in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 for admissions to post-graduate medical courses in colleges across the country. The test was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), across 165 cities.

