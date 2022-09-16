NEET PG: NBEMS releases tentative schedule for NEET PG 2023 exam

NEET PG: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today announced the exam schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. Medical aspirants can now check the detailed schedule at the official website — nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

According to the schedule released today, the NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5, 2023. However, candidates should remember that these dates are tentative and can be changed, if needed. So, aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website regularly to be sure about the exam schedule.

Candidates should remember that the modified dates will be the ones that will be followed and no other old schedule will be considered after this.

Now, according to the new schedule released today at natboard.edu.in, the DNB/DrNB final practical exam (June 2022) will be conducted in October or November this year. The DNB/DrNB final theory exam will be held on December 21, 22, 23 and 24.

FMGE December 2022 to be conducted on December 4, along with Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022. The Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 is scheduled on December 10.

NEET MDS exam will be conducted on January 8, followed by Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 on January 23, 2023. FNB exit exam will also be scheduled in February or March, along with DNB/DrNB final practical exam December 2022.