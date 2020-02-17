NEET PG merit list out: Here’s how to check, next round details

NEET PG merit list out at natboard.ac.in (Representational image) NEET PG merit list out at natboard.ac.in (Representational image)

NEET PG merit list: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the rank list of candidates who have secured seats in all-India quota under National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2020. The result has been declared earlier. Now, the list of candidates along with their score and rank is out at nbe.ac.in and natboard.nic.in.

The NEET PG was held on January 5. Those who cleared the exam with 50 percentile or above are eligible to appear for counselling. To appear for counselling, candidates will have to register at the official website mcc.nic.in. Seats are allotted on the basis of merit through counselling.

NEET PG merit list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official webite, natboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the merit list link

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

This is the all-India list and for admission to state or UT-administered institutes candidates will have to appear in counselling sessions held by their respective state or UT.

