NEET PG: Karnataka tops India in PG medical seats with 10,092; Maharashtra second

The government also provided year-wise data on postgraduate seats approved by the NMC and NBEMS since 2014-15. (Image: AI generated)

India currently has 86,360 postgraduate medical seats, including seats approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Centre said it has also approved Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme to strengthen and upgrade existing state and central government medical colleges, standalone postgraduate institutes and government hospitals. The scheme aims to add 5,000 postgraduate medical seats between the financial years 2025-26 and 2028-29, with an enhanced cost ceiling of Rs 1.50 crore per seat.

The information was shared by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in response to a starred question by MP Km Sudha R on the expansion of postgraduate medical seats.