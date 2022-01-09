NEET-PG 2021 individual scorecards to release today, steps to check

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the individual National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 scorecards today i.e January 9. The candidates can download their individual scorecards from the official websites — nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

“Individual scorecard for NEET-PG 2021 All India 50 per cent quota seats will be available for download at NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in from 9th January 2022 onwards,” read the official notice.

Candidates who have studied/passed MBBS from Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for All India 50 per cent quota seats for the 2021 admission session. However, the candidates who were nominated by the Government of India (under central pool seats) to do MBBS from Medical Colleges in erstwhile state Jammu & Kashmir are eligible for admission to All India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses.

As per the Supreme Court order, there will be 27 per cent reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats of the all India quota. For the EWS quota, 10 per cent reservation has been permitted for this year, so that the counselling process can take place, and for the upcoming years, the criteria of the quota will be decided in the next hearing scheduled for March 2022.