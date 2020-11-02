NEET-PG exam 2021 postponed, application process to commence soon

Apply at the website- nbe.edu.in

NEET-PG exam 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has deferred the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG, MDS, other examinations. The provisional schedule for conduct of NEET-PG 2021 as announced by NBE stands deferred till further notice, the NBE said in its recent notice.

The NEET-PG exams are expected to be held on January 10, MDS on December 16, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) on December 4, and DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021) on January 28. The application process for the exams will commence soon, the candidates can apply at the website- nbe.edu.in.

NEET-PG 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘application process link’

Step 3: Upload education, birth certificates

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The paper pattern includes a total of 300 objective type questions for which each candidate will be allotted three hours and 30 minutes. The exam is held for admission to Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (DM) courses offered in government, private, deemed and central universities.

Around 1.48 lakh candidates participated in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 for admissions to post-graduate medical courses in colleges across the country. The test was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), across 165 cities.

