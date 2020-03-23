NEET PG counselling schedule deferred till further notice, online seat allotment to continue

NEET counselling round-I choice filling, seat allotment to continue at mcc.nic.in. (Representational image) NEET counselling round-I choice filling, seat allotment to continue at mcc.nic.in. (Representational image)

NEET PG: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has cancelled the counselling schedule for admission to medical colleges based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG score. The seat allocation process was to be held from March 23, however, the same has been cancelled due to the corona virus pandemic.

“In view of the ongoing COVID advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, it has been decided to re-schedule the Counselling for NEET PG,” the MCC stated in a circular. “The reporting phase round-I of MCC PG counselling is hereby postpond till further orders,” it added.

The filling of choices and related processes, however, will begin on the scheduled dates. Those who have cleared the exam and wish to apply for admission will have to first register at the official website, mcc.nic.in. While the registration process ended on March 22. The locking of choice will conclude on March 24 and online seat allotment will be announced on March 25 and 26. If students wish to take up seats, they will have to make payment online. The result will be declared on March 27.

Since only the physical verification and counselling has been postponed for round one and corresponding rounds, candidates need to complete the phase I registration to be considered for further rounds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd