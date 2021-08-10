NEET PG counselling schedule 2021 released, registrations to begin from August 20

NEET PG counselling schedule 2021: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for those who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to postgraduate courses. Candidates who cleared the exam and wish to apply for admission will have to first register at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The application process will begin from August 20 and conclude on August 24, 11:55 pm. Based on their preference, candidates will have to submit a choice list. The window to do so will be available from August 21 to August 22. The seat allocation process will be held on August 25 and 26. The counselling result will be announced on August 27.

Those who want admission to the allotted institute will have to report at the college from August 28 to September 1. Candidates will have to undergo document verification and submit the fee. Failing to do so, one will allow their seat to be open for the next round.

The registrations for second round will be held from September 6 to 9. Their reporting time is September 14 to 18. If any seats are left vacant, a mop-up round will be held. For the Mop-up round, a seat matrix will be displayed first on September 18 and registrations for the same will be held from September 24 to September 27, 12 noon