NEET PG counselling schedule 2020: Registrations to begin from March 12

NEET PG counselling registrations at mcc.nic.in (Representational image) NEET PG counselling registrations at mcc.nic.in (Representational image)

NEET PG counselling schedule 2020: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for those who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to postgraduate courses. Those who have cleared the exam and wish to apply for admission will have to first register at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The application process will begin from March 12 and conclude on March 22, 11:55 pm. Based on their preference, candidates will have to submit a choice list. The window to do so will be available from March 16 to March 22. The seat allocation process will be held on March 23 and 24.

Those who want admission in the allotted institute will have to report at the college from March 26 to April 3. Candidates will have to undergo document verification and submit fee. Failing to do so, one will allow their seat to be open for the next round.

The registrations for second round will be held from April 7 to 12. Their reporting time is April 15 to 22. If any seats are left vacant, a mop-up round will be held. For the Mop-up round, a seat matrix will be displayed first on May 11 and registrations for the same will be held from May 12 to May 18, 5 pm.

NEET PG is held for admission to Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (DM) courses offered in government, private, deemed and central universities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd