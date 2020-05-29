NEET PG counselling round 2: Registrations to begin from June 3, check schedule

NEET PG round registrations will be held at mcc.nic.in. (Representational image) NEET PG round registrations will be held at mcc.nic.in. (Representational image)

The registration process for round 2 of counselling for MD, MS and MDS seats based on NEET postgraduate score will begin from June 3 and conclude on June 9. The payment window will be closed on June 9, noon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

After registering students will have to select the institute and course of their choice from June 4 to June 9 till 11:55 pm. Seat allotment will be held on June 10 and 11. And a final list of result will be released on June 12. Selected students will have to report from June 12 to 18. The registration for the second round was scheduled to be held in April, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates will have to undergo document verification and submit fee in order to book a seat. Seats which will be left vacant will be offered in the third round of counselling. The first round of counselling was offered earlier in March.

The Medical Council of India (MCC) has released a list of 330 students who are selected to appear for the second round of counselling. “Candidates who have not been verified in the list are advised to immediately contact I.P University authorities as Round-2 is scheduled to begin on June 3, 2020. Such data of eligible candidates will be accepted by MCC from University only till June 4, 2020,” the MCC said in an official notice.

A list of 8983 candidates who have been allotted colleges in round 1 of counselling has also been released. “Any Candidate who wants to participate in the State Counselling should resign from their existing seat from Round 1 of NEET-PG, 2020 of All India Quota before proceeding to join State Quota seat and they should carry the resignation letter before taking admission in state quota seat,” the MCC said in a notice.

