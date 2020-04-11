NEET PG counselling round 1 merit list out, verification to go digital

NEET PG first round counselling list out at mcc.nic.in (Representational image) NEET PG first round counselling list out at mcc.nic.in (Representational image)

NEET PG counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the first list based on round one of the counselling session for NEET PG admissions. The candidates can report to the allotted colleges till April 20, however, the reporting facility will be available online as well.

Candidates can join the allotted college by sending a regarding acceptance of seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents, as per the official notice by MCC. The next rounds of counselling have been suspended till further notice.

The physical reporting is also available and candidates can report to the institute with fee and documents, however, it is not mandatory considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NEET PG counselling: Documents needed

— Admit card by NBE

— Rank, result by NBE

— MBBS marks sheets and degree

— Internship completion certificate

— Registration certificate by MCI or DCI or state council

— Class 12 certificate

— ID proof

— Reservation certificates, if applicable

— Handwritten self attested undertaking

“Candidates are advised to beware of any fake website and confirm the account number and particulars of the college from the website of the college or by personally contacting them before paying the fees and ensure that the fees are being paid on the correct portal. MCC of DGHS shall not be held responsible for any case of forgery,” the MCC said in a notice

