Monday, Sep 05, 2022

NEET-PG counselling likely from September 19

Resident doctors, who had registered protest at the delay with the Union Health Minister and Director General of Health Services, were informed of the decision in a meeting on Monday.

The counselling was postponed because the National Medical Commission was in the process of allotting Letters of Permission for new PG seats. (Express/File)

The NEET-PG counselling 2022, which was postponed just two days before it was to begin on September 1, will be conducted within two weeks, most likely from September 19, according to sources from the Union Health ministry.

Resident doctors, who had registered protest at the delay with the Union Health Minister and Director General of Health Services, were informed of the decision in a meeting on Monday. Dr Rohan Krishnan, president of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), who was present at the meeting, said, “We were assured that the counselling will start within two weeks. We were informed that the National Medical Commission will map the new PG seats by September 10. Once the mapping is completed, the Medical Counselling Committee (which conducts the NEET-PG counselling) will need another seven days to update its database by September 17. The counselling will then begin September 19 onwards.”

The counselling was postponed because the National Medical Commission was in the process of allotting Letters of Permission for new PG seats. The result of the test were declared on June 1. With the delays for two academic years, the MCC had recently said those who completed their one-year mandatory internships by July 2022 will also be eligible for counselling, instead of March.

The exams for NEET-PG usually happen in January, and the counselling and admission process is completed by May. Last year, the exams happened in September and the counselling started only in February this year.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 11:00:00 pm
