NEET PG Counselling 2022: Steps to register, documents required and choice filling

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG 2022 results were declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in online mode on June 1, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the postgraduate medical entrance examination, securing NEET PG 2022 cutoff will be able to participate in the NEET PG counselling.

NEET PG counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET PG counselling 2022 registration’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the details such as name, date of birth, roll number, NEET PG 2022 application form number, security code and other asked information.

Step 4: Verify the entered details and then click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Login credentials for NEET PG counselling will be generated. Login using the generated credentials and enter personal details such as parents’ details, contact details, category, and nationality.

Step 6: Enter NEET PG details such as application number and roll number. Then, save and pay the NEET PG registration fee in online mode

Download and take printout out of the registration slip for future use.

Documents required for NEET PG counselling 2022

Below listed are the documents required at the time of NEET PG 2022 counselling.

— NEET PG admit card

— NEET PG result

— Mark sheet of MBBS/BDS professional examination

— MBBS/BDS degree certificate

— Internship completion certificate

— Registration certificate issued by NMC

— Date of birth proof

— Disability certificate

— Valid ID proof

— Caste certificate

NEET PG 2022 counselling: Choice filling and locking

During the NEET PG counselling process, candidates will have to give the preferences of courses and colleges. The seat allotment will be done by the authority based on the choices filled by the candidates. After arranging the preferences, candidates will have to lock the entered choices by clicking on ‘Save & Next’. Failing to do so, the choices will be automatically locked on the last date.

The NEET PG counselling 2022 will be conducted for AIQ seats in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes across the country.