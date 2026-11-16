NEET PG 2026 round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Round 2 seat allotment result for NEET PG Counselling 2026 tomorrow, on November 17. The NEET PG 2026 provisional seat allotment result will be available today on the above-mentioned website, according to the official counselling schedule.

Candidates who are participating in the online counselling process for admission to postgraduate medical programmes will be able to access their Round 2 allotment status through the official MCC portal, mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check?

Once the result is released by MCC on its official website, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to access their seat allotment result for Round 2: