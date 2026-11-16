NEET PG 2026 round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Round 2 seat allotment result for NEET PG Counselling 2026 tomorrow, on November 17. The NEET PG 2026 provisional seat allotment result will be available today on the above-mentioned website, according to the official counselling schedule.
Candidates who are participating in the online counselling process for admission to postgraduate medical programmes will be able to access their Round 2 allotment status through the official MCC portal, mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check?
Once the result is released by MCC on its official website, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to access their seat allotment result for Round 2:
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Step 1: Go to the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the PG Medical Counselling section available on the homepage.
Step 3: Look for an active NEET PG 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result link.
Step 4: Click on the candidate login option.
Step 5: Enter the required login credentials, such as your NEET PG 2026 roll number, password and security pin.
Step 6: Submit the details to access the seat allotment result.
Step 7: Check the allotted college and course carefully. Download the seat allotment result and save the file for future use.
As per the Round 2 schedule released by MCC, candidates who secure a seat in second round will be required to report at the respective colleges from November 18 to November 24. The verification of candidates who join the allotted institutions is scheduled to take place on November 25.
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MCC conducts the NEET PG counselling for candidates seeking admissions to MD, MS, DNB and postgraduate diploma courses under the All India Quota (AIQ), along with seats in central and deemed universities and other participating institutions.
Candidates who are participating in Round 2 are require to keep a close check on the official MCC website mentioned above for early updates about the upcoming seat allotment result.