NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 registrations to begin today; check steps to apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) Round 1 counselling 2026 today, October 12.
Candidates who qualified in NEET PG 2026 will be able to register online through the official website, mcc.nic.in, for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, and DNB programmes.
According to the NEET PG 2026 counselling schedule released by the committee on its official portal, the Round 1 registration window will remain active till 12 pm on October 21, while the fee payment facility will be available until 3 pm.
The seat allotment process will begin on October 22, with the NEET PG counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result scheduled for October 24.
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Candidates who want to apply for the NEET PG 2026 counselling process can do so by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the PG Medical counselling section.
Step 3: Under the candidate activity board, click on the NEET PG 2026 counselling registration link, once uploaded by the committee.
Step 4: Select “New registration” and enter the required details.
Step 5: Create login credentials and complete the NEET PG counselling 2026 application form.
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable registration fee and security deposit.
Step 7: Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.
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The registration fee for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and central university seats is Rs 1,000 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 500 for SC, ST, OBC, and PwD candidates. The security deposit is fixed as Rs 25,000 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 10,000 for those from reserved categories.
For deemed universities, the registration fee is Rs 5,000 and the security deposit is Rs 2,00,000 for all candidates irrespective of their category.
MCC conducts NEET PG counselling process for 50% AIQ seats, central universities, deemed universities and ESIC institutes. State authorities conduct counselling for the remaining state quota seats through their respective portals.
Candidates who want to apply for the counselling should keep a close check on the official website mentioned above for timely updates.