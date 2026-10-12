NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 registrations to begin today; check steps to apply

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Candidates will be able to register online through the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in (Photo: AI Generated)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) Round 1 counselling 2026 today, October 12.

Candidates who qualified in NEET PG 2026 will be able to register online through the official website, mcc.nic.in, for admission to postgraduate medical courses such as MD, MS, and DNB programmes.

According to the NEET PG 2026 counselling schedule released by the committee on its official portal, the Round 1 registration window will remain active till 12 pm on October 21, while the fee payment facility will be available until 3 pm.

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The seat allotment process will begin on October 22, with the NEET PG counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result scheduled for October 24.