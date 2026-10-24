NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today: Reporting rule changes, important dates and more

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the final Round 1 seat allotment list for NEET PG Counselling 2026 today, October 24. The provisional seat allotment result was released on October 23, a day ahead of the date mentioned in the counselling schedule. Candidates will be able to check their final allotted postgraduate medical seats once the final allotment list is published, on its official website, mcc.nic.in.

After checking the allotment result, candidates allotted seats are required to complete the admission process by reporting to their respective institutes between October 26 and November 2, 2026. They should verify their allotted college, course and category details and follow the institute’s instructions for document verification and joining. Candidates seeking an upgrade should carefully check the new Freeze and Float rules before deciding whether to retain their allotted seat or remain eligible for subsequent rounds.