NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today: Reporting rule changes, important dates and more

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the final Round 1 seat allotment list for NEET PG Counselling 2026 today, October 24. The provisional seat allotment result was released on October 23, a day ahead of the date mentioned in the counselling schedule. Candidates will be able to check their final allotted postgraduate medical seats once the final allotment list is published, on its official website, mcc.nic.in.
After checking the allotment result, candidates allotted seats are required to complete the admission process by reporting to their respective institutes between October 26 and November 2, 2026. They should verify their allotted college, course and category details and follow the institute’s instructions for document verification and joining. Candidates seeking an upgrade should carefully check the new Freeze and Float rules before deciding whether to retain their allotted seat or remain eligible for subsequent rounds.
NEET PG Counselling 2026: What has changed this year?
The 2026 counselling process introduces changes to seat-upgradation choices, document verification, NRI quota processing and disability assessments. The changes are aimed at making key stages of counselling available online and clarifying the process for candidates seeking admission to MD, MS and other postgraduate medical courses.
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Old rules vs new changes
|Counselling feature
|Earlier process
|New process in 2026
|Seat upgradation
|Physical reporting required for the willingness process
|Online Freeze and Float options
|Document verification
|Physical institute visit for the upgradation process
|Float candidates can upload documents for verification online
|NRI quota
|Earlier document submission and verification process
|Online submission and verification
|PwBD assessment
|16 medical assessment boards
|65 boards, with appellate boards
|Internship cut-off
|July 31, 2026
|September 30, 2026
|Candidate support
|Earlier help-desk arrangements
|24-hour help desk and dedicated email support
Under the new Freeze and Float options, candidates can indicate online whether they want to retain their allotted seat or remain eligible for an upgrade in a subsequent round. Earlier, candidates had to report physically to the allotted institute to complete the willingness process for upgradation. Candidates opting for Float must follow MCC’s document-upload and verification requirements, while those accepting and retaining a seat must report to the institute for admission.
The NRI quota process has also moved online, including document submission and verification. MCC has revised the medical assessment arrangements for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), expanding the number of assessment boards from 16 to 65 and providing for appellate boards. The internship completion cut-off has been extended from July 31 to September 30, 2026. MCC has also provided a 24-hour help desk and a dedicated email address, mcc2026@gov.in, for counselling-related queries.