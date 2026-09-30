NEET PG Counselling 2026: NMC releases institute and course-wise seat matrix

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday released the postgraduate (PG) medical seat matrix for the forthcoming 2026-27 academic year. The seat matrix includes details of all medical colleges and institutions, the PG courses they offer, and the approved annual intake capacity eligible for counselling.

The seat matrix displays all PG courses and seats approved by MARB for the upcoming NEET PG 2026 counselling. However, it does not include applications demanding an increase in intake for existing PG courses or permission to start new PG courses for 2026-27.

The NMC said it will include any additional PG courses or seats approved subsequently in an updated seat matrix and publish it on its official website. The matrix may also be revised based on decisions by MARB or other authorised authorities.