NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC releases AIQ MD, MS seat matrix

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat matrix for postgraduate medical admissions for the ongoing NEET PG counselling 2026. The announced matrix covers seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), central internal quota, DNB programmes and deemed universities.
Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2026 and are participating in the counselling process can check the institute-wise and course-wise seat availability on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.
MCC releases the seat matrix to help candidates with information on the availability of seats across participating institutions and courses. Candidates can use it while preparing their preference lists for the ongoing NEET PG 2026 counselling.
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MCC Seat Matrix 2026: Check number of seats for MD/MS seats
According to the seat matrix released by MCC on October 14, a total of 13,522 MD/MS seats are available under the All India Quota. Candidates can refer to the table given below to know the number of seats available under different quotas.
|Category
|Number of MD/MS seats available
|All India Quota (AIQ)
|13,522
|Central Internal Quota
|727
|DNB PG
|9,201
|Deemed University
|7,537
Under the DNB seat matrix, a total of 2,582 seats are available in government institutions while 6,619 seats are in private institutions.
NEET PG 2026 seat matrix: How to download?
Candidates who have registered in NEET PG 2026 counselling can check the steps mentioned below to know how to download the seat matrix online.
Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, tap on the section titled as PG Medical.
Step 3: Under the Current Events section, click on the separate links available for AIQ, central internal quota, DNB and deemed university seats.
Step 4: The seat matrix PDF will display on the screen.
Step 5: Download the file for future reference.
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The NEET PG 2026 Round 1 registration process started on October 12 and will continue until October 21. Candidates will be able to access the choice filling and locking window from October 13 to October 22, while the seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on October 24.