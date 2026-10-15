NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC releases AIQ MD, MS seat matrix

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat matrix for postgraduate medical admissions for the ongoing NEET PG counselling 2026. The announced matrix covers seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), central internal quota, DNB programmes and deemed universities.

Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2026 and are participating in the counselling process can check the institute-wise and course-wise seat availability on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

MCC releases the seat matrix to help candidates with information on the availability of seats across participating institutions and courses. Candidates can use it while preparing their preference lists for the ongoing NEET PG 2026 counselling.