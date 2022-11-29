scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray vacancy round seat allotment result to be declared soon

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates who applied for the stray vacancy round can check results at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2022, NEET PG stray round, NEET PG, NEET 2022NEET PG Counselling 2022: Selected candidates will have time from November 29 till December 2 to report to their allotted colleges. (Representative image. Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today declare the seat allotment result of the stray vacancy round. Candidates who applied for the stray vacancy round can check results at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

Read | NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round registration begins today; check how to fill choices

Selected candidates will have time from November 29 till December 2 to report to their allotted colleges. The academic session for PG courses began on October 20.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check stray vacancy round seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link provided for stray vacancy round seat allotment result under the ‘news and events’ tab.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The stray vacancy round seat allotment result will open in a new PDF file.

Step 5: Download and save the allotment list for future reference.

Advertisement

In this round, all registered candidates who were not allotted any seat in any of the previous rounds were considered eligible for the stray vacancy round. However, no fresh registrations were done for this round.

Now, with the completion of this round, the counselling for NEET PG 2022 will be complete.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 01:04:13 pm
Next Story

DU Admissions 2022: Spot round 2 registration begins today

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close