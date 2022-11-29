NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray vacancy round seat allotment result to be declared soon

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today declare the seat allotment result of the stray vacancy round. Candidates who applied for the stray vacancy round can check results at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

Selected candidates will have time from November 29 till December 2 to report to their allotted colleges. The academic session for PG courses began on October 20.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check stray vacancy round seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link provided for stray vacancy round seat allotment result under the ‘news and events’ tab.

Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The stray vacancy round seat allotment result will open in a new PDF file.

Step 5: Download and save the allotment list for future reference.

In this round, all registered candidates who were not allotted any seat in any of the previous rounds were considered eligible for the stray vacancy round. However, no fresh registrations were done for this round.

Now, with the completion of this round, the counselling for NEET PG 2022 will be complete.