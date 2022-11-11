NEET PG Counselling 2022: SC orders states, UTs to complete round 2 by November 16

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Supreme Court today directed all states and union territories to complete the round 2 of NEET PG counselling by November 16, 6 pm.

“In order to ensure the finality of the process of counselling in NEET PG we direct all states and union territories to complete the second round of counselling at 6 pm on November 16, 2022 and submit data on the same day to the MCC,” Supreme Court’s ordered.

This order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli, Sas reported by LiveLaw.

The bench further added that the counselling for mop-up round shall be carried by competent authority after the completion of round 2 of counselling.

It directed Maharashtra to conduct state mop-up round only after AIQ mop-round is over. The order was passed in a contempt petition highlighting the grievances of Karnataka and Bihar, where mop-up rounds are already in progress while the second round of counselling has not been completed yet.