Friday, Nov 11, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: SC orders states, UTs to complete round 2 by November 16

NEET PG Counselling 2022: 'In order to ensure the finality of the process of counselling in NEET PG we direct all states and union territories to complete the second round of counselling at 6 pm on November 16,' Supreme Court ordered.

Supreme Court has directed authorities to conclude NEET PG counselling by November 16. (Representative image.)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Supreme Court today directed all states and union territories to complete the round 2 of NEET PG counselling by November 16, 6 pm.

“In order to ensure the finality of the process of counselling in NEET PG we direct all states and union territories to complete the second round of counselling at 6 pm on November 16, 2022 and submit data on the same day to the MCC,” Supreme Court’s ordered.

This order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli, Sas reported by LiveLaw.

The bench further added that the counselling for mop-up round shall be carried by competent authority after the completion of round 2 of counselling.

It directed Maharashtra to conduct state mop-up round only after AIQ mop-round is over. The order was passed in a contempt petition highlighting the grievances of Karnataka and Bihar, where mop-up rounds are already in progress while the second round of counselling has not been completed yet.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 06:58:37 pm
