NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 result declared; here’s how to check

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) recently announced the final result for round 2 NEET PG 2022 counselling. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check the result at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

“Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted medical college,” the MCC stated.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check round 2 result

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘PG medical counselling’, and you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: The NEET PG 2022 counselling final result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the PDF document for your rank, allotted quota, institute, course

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

After this result, candidates have time till October 26 to report to their allotted college. Registration for the mop-up round will begin on October 31 and choice filling will begin from November 1. The processing of seat allotment will take place from November 7 till 8, and the result will be declared on November 9.

The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.