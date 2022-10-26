NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 reporting deadline extended

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Commiittee (MCC) has extended the reporting deadline for NEET PG 2022 Round 2 counselling session. Candidates can now report till October 28, 5 pm. The notice is available at the official website – mcc.nic.in

Earlier, the deadline to report was October 26, however, MCC extended the deadline considering multiple requests received from students due to the festive season.

As per the official schedule, registration for the mop-up round will begin on October 31 and choice filling will begin from November 1. The processing of seat allotment will take place from November 7 till 8, and the result will be declared on November 9.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had rcently released the revised cut-off for NEET PG 2022. The cut-off for UR-PwD has been decreased from 260 (45th percentile) to 186 (20th percentile), and 169 (15th percentile) for the candidates of the SC/ST/OBC category (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC), which has been reduced from 245 (40th percentile).