scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 reporting deadline extended

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The deadline to report was October 26 was extended considering multiple requests received from students due to the festive season.

neet pg 2022The notice is available at the official website - mcc.nic.in (Representative image)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Commiittee (MCC) has extended the reporting deadline for NEET PG 2022 Round 2 counselling session. Candidates can now report till October 28, 5 pm. The notice is available at the official website – mcc.nic.in

Earlier, the deadline to report was October 26, however, MCC extended the deadline considering multiple requests received from students due to the festive season.

Read |Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: HC quashes state’s decision to reduce seats for in-service doctors

As per the official schedule, registration for the mop-up round will begin on October 31 and choice filling will begin from November 1. The processing of seat allotment will take place from November 7 till 8, and the result will be declared on November 9.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had rcently released the revised cut-off for NEET PG 2022. The cut-off for UR-PwD has been decreased from 260 (45th percentile) to 186 (20th percentile), and 169 (15th percentile) for the candidates of the SC/ST/OBC category (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC), which has been reduced from 245 (40th percentile).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 03:12:03 pm
Next Story

King Kohli storms into top-10 T20I batter’s list

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement