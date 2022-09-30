NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 result to be declared today; know how to check

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will today announce the results for round one of PG Counselling 2022. Candidates who have filled in their choices for round one can check the result at the official website today – mcc.nic.in.

The process of seat processing I and declaration provisional result as well as the final result will be declared today, i.e. September 30. After this, candidates will have time from October 1 till 5 pm of October 7 to physically report to their allotted institutions.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PG Medical Counselling button.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Seat allotment round 1’ result

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as NEET PG roll number, password and security pin

Step 5: View the result and download for future reference

The NEET PG counselling schedule had a setback when the provisional result was withdrawn by the MCC, due to some technical glitches. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services said that one day of halt will not impact the counselling schedule.

“Due to software/ web portal upgradation, some seats were not visible to few candidates during choice filling. On request of these candidates, counselling has been halted briefly for a day, in the interest of the students only; however, it is not going to affect the counselling schedule,” DGHS said. This statement came after facing backlash from associations of resident doctors and aspirants as the counselling was already delayed several times.

The second round of counselling will begin from October 10 and end on October 14 at 12 noon. The results for round two will be announced on October 19 and the candidates will have to report between October 20 to 26. This year, the NEET PG exam was conducted on May 21, amidst several tries by students to get the exam postponed.