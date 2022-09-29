scorecardresearch
NEET PG counselling 2022: One day halt will not affect the counselling schedule says DGHS

NEET PG counselling 2022: The DGHS statement on twitter said, “Due to software/ web portal upgradation, some seats were not visible to few candidates during choice filling.”

NEET PG, NEET PG Counselling, NEET, MCC, NMC, DGHSThis comes after backlash from associations of resident doctors and aspirants, with counselling already being delayed several times. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representative Image)

NEET PG counselling 2022: A day after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) withdrew the provisional results for the round-1 of NEET-PG counselling for 2022, the director general of health services said that halting the process for one day is “not going to affect the counselling schedule.”

The DGHS statement on twitter said, “Due to software/ web portal upgradation, some seats were not visible to few candidates during choice filling. On request of these candidates, counselling has been halted briefly for a day, in the interest of the students only; however, it is not going to affect the counselling schedule.”

It added, “MCC/ DGHS is committed to transparency and neutrality, it is earnestly requested that the society cooperates responsibly and not indulge in any rumours, likely to cause confusion.”

This comes after backlash from associations of resident doctors and aspirants, with counselling already being delayed several times. A letter to the union health minister from the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) said, “With the counselling for 2022 already delayed by four months, and then for yet another 15 days, citing a procedural error as a reason for withdrawal of counselling result not only shows a lack of sensitivity, incompetence, and inadequate use of technology by the MCC, but also shows a blatant disregard to emotions and aspirations of thousands of affected candidates and their families.”

The letter urged the minister’s office to take stringent steps to avoid “such unceremonious events” in the future.

The provisional results for the first round of counselling was declared on Tuesday and then withdrawn on Wednesday by MCC. Just two days before the counselling for the session states, it was pushed by fifteen days as the National Medical Commission was in the process of granting approval letters for new PG seats.

Usually, the entire process – two rounds of counselling and mop-up rounds – gets over by completed, with students joining their designated colleges by May-end.

Last year, the counselling was repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic and a set of cases in the courts regarding the newly introduced quota for economically weaker sections. The counselling for 2021 finally started in February this year after resident doctors from across medical colleges in India took to streets in December demanding that the PG counselling for 2021 be expedited. The delays had resulted in 33% shortage of PG students who work as junior residents at the associated hospitals as part of their training.

