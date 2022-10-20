NEET PG Counselling 2022: NBE releases revised cut-off after reduction in percentile

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The decision to reduce the NEET PG cut-off was taken considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling conducted for admissions of last year. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today released the revised cut off scores for NEET PG counselling 2022. Candidates who are to appear for the postgraduate programme counselling can now check the revised cut-off at the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

According to the revised cut-off, the minimum qualifying criteria for the general category is 201 (25th percentile), which has been reduced from 275 (50th percentile). The cut-off for UR-PwD has been decreased from 260 (45th percentile) to 186 (20th percentile), and 169 (15th percentile) for the candidates of the SC/ST/OBC category (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC), which has been reduced from 245 (40th percentile).

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2022 information bulletin,” the official notification stated. Aspirants should also note that there is no change in the NEET PG 2022 rank. The result for NEET PG exam was announced on June 1, 2022.

The decision to reduce the NEET PG cut-off was taken considering that a large number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling conducted for admissions of last year. “Since such post-graduate seats going vacant is a sheer wastage of resources in a country where postgraduate medical seats are premium, a decision to reduce cut-off for admission to post-graduate courses for 2022 23 by 25 percentile across all categories has been taken,” an official source told PTI.