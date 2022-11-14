scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round choice locking deadline extended

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates can now complete the process by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG, NEET PG counselling, NEET PG 2022The candidates who want to edit their choices can do so after exercising ‘Choice Unlock’ option. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today extended the deadline for choice filling and locking to November 16. Candidates can now complete the process by visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

“In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022) , all states and union territories have to complete second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th Nov., 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data,” the official notification states.

“Hence, the competent authority has decided to reopen the Choice Filling for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022,” the notification added.

According to the new schedule, candidates now have time till 5 pm of November 16 to complete the choice filling process. Choice locking process will be conducted from 2 pm of November 16 till 5 pm of November 16.

The candidates who want to edit their choices can do so after exercising ‘Choice Unlock’ option.

This extension comes a few days after the Supreme Court directed all states and union territories to complete the round 2 of NEET PG counselling by November 16, 6 pm. This order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli, as reported by LiveLaw.

