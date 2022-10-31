scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC warns against offline admissions

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC has warned that some PG DNB institutes have taken offline admissions of candidates for round two of PG Counselling 2022, and these will be treated as null and void.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC has issued a warning against getting admission in offline process.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today issued a warning for NEET PG aspirants, regarding the registration process for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling 2022.

The committee has warned that some PG DNB institutes have taken offline admission of candidates for round two of PG Counselling 2022, and these will be treated as null and void.

“Many PG DNB institutes have taken offline admission of candidates for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2022. All such offline admissions which have not been generated through MCC portal will be treated as ‘Null & Void’ and such seats will automatically come in the seat matrix of Mop Up round for seat processing if not reported online,” the official notification from MCC states.

Meanwhile, the registration module for the mop up round has been kept on hold to ensure that the listed institutes (who provided offline admissions) can submit details of admissions taken offline on the portal. There are 15 institutes that have been listed by the MCC in this notice.

The MCC today started the registration process for the mop up round of NEET PG 2022 counselling.  Candidates have time till November 4 to register. To do so, candidates can visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in. 

