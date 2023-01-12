scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases special stray vacancy round final result; check here

NEET PG 2022 counselling: Candidates who appeared for NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy can check their results on the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG, NEET PG 2022, NEET PG special stray vacancy round, NEET special round results, MCCMeanwhile, MCC has also released exam calendar for NEET PG 2023. (Representative image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases special stray vacancy round final result; check here
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) today released the final seat allotment result for the special stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022. Candidates who appeared for NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy can check their results at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

Read |NEET MDS 2023: Application process begins; check how to apply

NEET PG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round results include rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category and remarks of the candidates.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Final result of PG 2022 special stray vacancy round MD/MS/Diploma/DNB” link.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

Step 3: The result will be displayed in a new tab.

Step 4: Check you rank and other details.

Step 5: Download and take a hard copy of the result for further reference.

Candidates should report to the allotted colleges by January 14. MCC released the provisional result of the NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy on Wednesday, January 11.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MCC has also released exam calendar for NEET PG 2023. The application process for NEET PG 2023 began on January 7 from 3 pm onwards and the last date to apply is January 27, 11:55 pm. NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be issued on February 27 and the exam will be conducted on March 5 from 7 am to 7 pm. The result will be released on March 31.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 11:26 IST
Next Story

Prince Harry says he didn’t ‘boast’ about killing 25 people in Afghanistan, says press put ‘dangerous’ spin on his words

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close