NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases special stray vacancy round final result; check here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) today released the final seat allotment result for the special stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022. Candidates who appeared for NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy can check their results at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round results include rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category and remarks of the candidates.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Final result of PG 2022 special stray vacancy round MD/MS/Diploma/DNB” link.

Step 3: The result will be displayed in a new tab.

Step 4: Check you rank and other details.

Step 5: Download and take a hard copy of the result for further reference.

Candidates should report to the allotted colleges by January 14. MCC released the provisional result of the NEET PG 2022 counselling special stray vacancy on Wednesday, January 11.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MCC has also released exam calendar for NEET PG 2023. The application process for NEET PG 2023 began on January 7 from 3 pm onwards and the last date to apply is January 27, 11:55 pm. NEET PG 2023 Admit card will be issued on February 27 and the exam will be conducted on March 5 from 7 am to 7 pm. The result will be released on March 31.