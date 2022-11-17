NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases list, guidelines of joined candidates in round 1, 2

The commiittee informed that there are a total of 43 candidates who are caught up in this situation. (Representative image. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee on Wednesday released a list of candidates who joined through state counselling and have also participated in mop up round of all India counselling will be removed before seat processing of mop up round.

The candidates who joined NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 or round 2 of all India NEET PG MCC counselling as well as in state counselling, will now be removed if they do not resign by 6 pm of November 17. The commiittee informed that there are a total of 43 candidates who are caught up in this situation.

“It is also pertinent to mention that as per data received till date, there are 43 candidates (Annexure-II) who have joined seats in Round-1 or Round-2 of All India counselling conducted by MCC of DGHS as well as in state counselling conducted by state counselling authorities. Such candidates should either resign their seat joined through state counselling by 06:00 P.M of 17.11.2022 and ensure that their names are deleted from the list of candidates joined through respective state counselling authorities failing which their names would be removed from the All India Quota joined candidate’s data of MCC of DGHS and they will have no claim on their joined seat,” the official notification stated.

The same notification has been issued for Online Master of Dental Sciences (MDS) Counselling too.