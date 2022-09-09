NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC issues warning against fake seat allotment letters

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an advisory for all medical aspirants at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

The Committee has warned all NEET PG aspirants to be careful against any letters about seat allotment being issued by ‘fake agents’ in the name of MCC or DGHS.

“MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats,” the official notification warned.

Additionally, MCC has also urged NEET PG aspirants to perform all activities related to registration only on the official website and themselves, instead of asking someone else or any other agent to do so. Candidates should also ensure they do not share their password created for registration with anyone else.

MCC also reiterated that the Committee only allots seats to candidates on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software, and those can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC website.