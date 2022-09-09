scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC issues warning against fake seat allotment letters

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC has also urged NEET PG aspirants to perform all activities related to registration only on the official website and themselves, instead of asking someone else or any other agent to do so.

MCC, NEET PG 2022, NEET PG 2022 counselling, NEET 2022NEET PG Cpunselling 2022: The Committee has warned all NEET PG aspirants to be careful against any letters about seat allotment being issued by 'fake agents' in the name of MCC or DGHS. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an advisory for all medical aspirants at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

The Committee has warned all NEET PG aspirants to be careful against any letters about seat allotment being issued by ‘fake agents’ in the name of MCC or DGHS.

Read |FMGE December 2022 registration process begins today; check exam date

“MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats,” the official notification warned.

Additionally, MCC has also urged NEET PG aspirants to perform all activities related to registration only on the official website and themselves, instead of asking someone else or any other agent to do so. Candidates should also ensure they do not share their password created for registration with anyone else.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

MCC also reiterated that the Committee only allots seats to candidates on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software, and those can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC website.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 05:02:03 pm
Next Story

Watch: When Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in June 1953

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Operation London Bridge: the 10-day process that kicked off with Queen's death

Operation London Bridge: the 10-day process that kicked off with Queen's death

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

BJP 'terrorising' Muslims on pretext of conducting madrassa survey: Mayawati

BJP 'terrorising' Muslims on pretext of conducting madrassa survey: Mayawati

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?
Friday Buying Guide

Apple iPhone 14 series is here, should you upgrade or get iPhone 13 instead?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement