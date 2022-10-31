scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC begins registration for mop-up round

NEET PG Counselling 2022: To register for the mop-up round, candidates can visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Conselling, NEET PG, NEET PG 2022, MCC, mcc.nic.inNEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates have time from today till November 4 to register for the mop-up round.(Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today started the registration process for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling 2022. To register for the mop-up round, candidates can visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in

Candidates have time from today till November 4 to register for the mop-up round. According to the official schedule, the payment facility will be open till 8 pm of November 4.

Choice filling will begin from November 1 and be available till 11:55 pm of November 5, and the choice locking option will be available from 3 pm till 11:55 pm of November 5, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities or institutes will be done from November 4 till 6.

Seat allotment process will be held from November 7 till 8, and the result will be declared on November 9. Candidates will be given time from November 10 till November 14 to report to their allotted colleges/ institutes.

Meanwhile, the committee had also recently released the list of students who have secured a seat in deemed and central universities in MD or MS or diploma and PG DNB courses (till second round). MCC also clarified that the candidates who secure a seat and accept the allocation will not be allowed to resign after joining their course.

